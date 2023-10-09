Tehran refutes reports claiming Iranian hand in Hamas attack on Israel — media

TEHRAN, October 9. /TASS/. Tehran is not involved in the current attack on Israel, the Iranian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement to the Amwaj.media outlet.

"The decisions made by the Palestinian resistance are fiercely autonomous and unwaveringly aligned with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people. We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine's response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself," the statement reads.

According to the mission, reports alleging Iran’s involvement in the attack on Israel could be viewed as an attempt by the Israeli authorities "to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning."

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that Iran had helped Hamas plan the October 7 attack on Israel, and green-lighted it at a meeting in Beirut on October 2. The newspaper cited senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials, while an unnamed European official and a Syrian government advisor confirmed the information about Iran’s involvement.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of militants infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israeli army declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide. According to the latest data, over 400 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of renewed tensions, while over 2,300 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 700 people have lost their lives and over 2,200 have been wounded.