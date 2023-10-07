Israel is at war and will win – Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is at war and will win it, and the enemy will pay an unprecedented price for the attack.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war," he said, adding, "And we will win."

"The enemy will pay a price like they have never known before," he said in his public statement on the matter.

The Israeli army has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported earlier on Saturday.

At least 6 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured as a result of rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to The Times of Israel newspaper. The militant wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas issued a statement that during the operation in Israel it captured about 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers. The operation initiated by Palestinian radicals in Israeli territory next to the Gaza Strip is a response to Israel's aggressive activities against one of Islam's holiest sites, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, Chief of Hamas's Political Bureau Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said.