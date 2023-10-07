Hamas movement declares war on Israel, fighting underway – Israeli Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has declared war on Israel and the Israeli military is fighting the enemy, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said.

"The Hamas movement made a serious mistake this morning and started a war against the State of Israel. Units of the Israel Defense Forces are fighting the enemy everywhere," the minister said.

Galant also ordered the introduction of a "special security situation" in central Israel and the south of the country amid rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip that began on Saturday morning.

The Israeli army has launched attacks on the Gaza Strip after massive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army press service reported. It was also reported that one person was killed and at least 15 other Israelis were injured as a result of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

Groups of Palestinian militants fired 5,000 rockets into Israel, Al-Arabiya TV reported, citing a statement by representatives of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

Air raid sirens have been sounding in southern and central Israel for more than three hours, warning of possible rocket attacks this morning.

Tel Aviv authorities decided to cancel all public events in the city and close the city's beaches.