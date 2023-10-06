Armenian PM to address European Parliament on October 18 — EP chief

MADRID, October 6. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will address the plenary session of the European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg on October 18, EP President Roberta Metsola said at a press conference on the sidelines of an informal EU summit in Granada, Spain.

"I invited Prime Minister Pashinyan to speak at the plenary session, and he will speak on October 18, in 10 days," she said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku launched a military operation. Yerevan called what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the conflicting sides to end bloodshed and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, an agreement was reached to end combat operations. The next day representatives from Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss reintegration issues."

On September 28, the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree on the termination of its existence starting from January 1, 2024. The population was asked to consider the reintegration conditions proposed by Baku and independently decide whether to stay or go. According to Yerevan, more than 100,000 people were forced to leave for Armenia. Until just recently, Nagorno-Karabakh had a population of about 120,000.