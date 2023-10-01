Biden vows further support for Ukraine after budget bill signing

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The United States will continue supporting Ukraine, President Joe Biden told reporters after signing the bill to extend the funding of the country's federal government for 45 days without an item on the aid to Kiev.

"I want to assure our American allies and the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support, we will not walk away," Biden said. "The vast majority" of lawmakers in both houses of Congress speak in support of Ukraine, the President noted.

"We're going to get it done," Biden added, referring to allocation of extra funding to support Kiev by Congress.

On Sunday, both chambers of Congress approved and the US President signed the bill to extend the funding of the federal government for 45 days. The bill does not include aid to Ukraine.