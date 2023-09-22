No signs of normalization of relations with West in sight — Belarusian MFA

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Minsk has not yet seen any signs of normalization of relations with the West, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik has told the media on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"No signs of normalization have been seen so far," he replied to the corresponding question from TASS.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier opposed the idea of severing relations with the West and expressed the readiness for their normalization, provided Belarusian interests were taken into account. At the same time, he noted that Washington was currently using its influence on Poland to break up the EU. Minsk finds this worrisome.