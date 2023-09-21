West unleashes genocide on Russian speakers in Ukraine — top security official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has accused the Anglo-Saxons of unleashing genocide against the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine.

"Having brought a neo-Nazi terrorist regime to power in Ukraine as a result of a bloody coup, the Anglo-Saxons have unleashed genocide against the Russian population. Thus, since 2014, the population of Donbass, which is mostly Russian, has been subjected to violence and physical destruction," he said, answering the reporters’ questions.

The top security official also pointed out that huge sums of money are flowing into the pockets of the Kiev regime, which "in order to please the Americans, exterminates the Ukrainian people by any means, without any regard for the value of human life, and continues a senseless counteroffensive that sends Ukrainians to their certain death."

In addition, according to Patrushev, "under orders from the Anglo-Saxons, Russophobia is spreading in other European countries, first of all in the Baltic states, where everything Russian is also persecuted." He recalled that monuments are being demolished and books written in Russian are being burned, similar to what had happened in Nazi Germany. "For example, the Latvian leadership ordered the destruction of all Russian books in the libraries of former Russian schools. In addition, Russian compatriots who fail to pass the language exam face forced expulsion from the country," the official pointed out.