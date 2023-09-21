Major electrical substation suffers damage in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. An electrical substation has been damaged in Ukraine, leaving about 49,000 consumers without power, the country’s Energy Ministry reported.

"A 330 kV substation has been damaged, which left several 110 kV substations and nearly 49,000 consumers in 90 populated localities without power," the ministry said in a statement on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the ministry, repair efforts are underway and electricity is being provided to consumers through alternate power lines. However, the agency did not specify where the damaged substation was situated.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry also reported damage to a power line in the Kiev Region, which left a 110 kV substation providing electricity to Kiev and the neighboring region without power. "Almost 5,000 consumers in the capital and 1,000 in the Kiev Region were left without power," the statement said. "They were provided with electricity through alternate lines. Work is underway to repair the damaged power line," the ministry added.

The Ukrenergo national energy company said earlier that energy facilities had been damaged in the central and western parts of the country. According to the company, consumers in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kiev, Rovno and Kharkov regions were partially left without electricity.

Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine early on Thursday. Explosions were reported in the cities of Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Rovno and Kharkov, as well as in the Vinnitsa, Kiev, Lvov and Khmelnitsky regions. Air raid sirens later sounded once again across the country except in the Odessa Region. Blasts occurred in the Dnepropetrovsk and Vinnitsa regions. Rovno regional administration head Vitaly Koval said that energy infrastructure had been damaged in the regional center.