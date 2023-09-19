UK pledges to deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine — defense secretary

LONDON, September 20. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will additionally supply Ukraine with tens of thousands of artillery munitions, the country’s Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

"Today we’ve demonstrated the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells," he said in a statement. "We have also set out how the UK will go further in the coming months in our priority support areas, including air defense and long-range strike capabilities, and training."

The statement says that Kiev has already delivered over 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

London’s military aid to Ukraine stood at around 2.3 billion pounds in 2022 (over $2.85 billion at the current exchange rate). London undertook to allocate approximately the same amount of funds this year, including Storm Shadow missiles, Challenger 2 tanks, AS90 self-propelled howitzers and M270 multiple-launch rocket system. Earlier, the Russian embassy in London said supplies of various types of weapons and equipment to the Kiev government illustrate the United Kingdom’s open involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.