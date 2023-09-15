Seoul sees possibility of sanctioning Russia for violating UN Security Council resolutions

SEOUL, September 15. /TASS/. The government of South Korea does not rule out the possibility of imposing unilateral sanctions on Russia and North Korea if the two nations agree on arms supplies in breach of UN Security Council resolutions, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told reporters on Friday.

"North Korea reaching any agreement related to arms trade with Russia through their summit would be an extremely serious threat to security and peace on the Korean Peninsula," the minister was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

"We are reviewing all possible measures," he said, when asked by a reporter whether Seoul was reviewing unilateral sanctions against both North Korea and Russia.

Earlier, South Korea joined anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West over the special military operation in Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on an official visit to Russia. Following talks with him, replying to a question about military and technical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia observes UN sanctions but there are "prospects" in that field.

On September 13, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian-North Korean cooperation is not directed against third countries and should not alarm anyone.