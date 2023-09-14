Brussels confirms exclusion of four Russians from EU sanctions list

BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. The European Union lifted sanctions from four Russian citizens - entrepreneur Farkhad Akhmedov, businessman Grigory Berezkin, deceased Colonel Georgy Shuvaev and former head of Ozon Alexander Shulgin. This is confirmed by a statement on the website of the Official Journal of the European Union, where relevant regulatory acts were published.

"The entries concerning the following persons are deleted: Farkhad Akhmedov, Grigory Berezkin, Alexander Shulgin, Georgy Shuvaev," the document says.

The Council of the EU does not specify why Brussels decided to exclude the Russians from the black list.

On September 6, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled to lift sanctions imposed by the European Union on Shulgin, but he will remain on the blacklist for at least another two months.

The EU has to date adopted numerous packages of economic sanctions against Russia and individual sanctions against Russian nationals due to the situation in Ukraine. These have included sanctions imposed on Russian businesspeople, journalists and companies. Last year, more than 60 businesspeople, including Berezkin, and Russian and Belarusian companies filed lawsuits with the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to challenge their inclusion in the EU sanctions list. The businesspeople stated that their fundamental rights had been violated, citing in particular the fact that their assets in the EU had been illegally frozen.