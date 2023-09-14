Japan to preserve anti-Russian sanctions, but be guided by national interests — official

TOKYO, September 14. /TASS/. As the G7 Presidency, Japan will keep in place the anti-Russian sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine but will be guided by its national interests in its policy toward Russia, Japan’s new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Thursday.

"As the G7 presidency, our country will continue diplomatic efforts [in connection with the conflict in Ukraine], such as tough sanctions against Russia," she said at her first news conference.

She noted however that "Japan and Russia are neighbors" and they need to "react as neighbors" on some issues, such as economic activities, including fishing, and security at sea. "As for these matters, we will react correspondingly, being guided by our national interests in our foreign policy," she added.

Japan has said more than once that as part of its G7 presidency it will focus on restrictive measures against Russia and support for Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko slammed the Japanese government for "solidarizing with the US policy toward isolating Russia.".