Kim Jong Un being accompanied by North Korea’s top diplomat, defense chief in Russia

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam and other senior officials are accompanying the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, on his trip to Russia.

North Korea’s Kim met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far East. Earlier reports said the two leaders would meet in the presence of their delegations and could continue their communication tete-a-tete, if need be.

Among the senior Russian officials accompanying Putin, there are Deputy Prime Ministers Marat Khusnullin, Alexey Overchuk and Denis Manturov, who also holds the position of Industry Minister, as well as Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, the country’s defense chief Sergey Shoigu and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev. Also on the Russian delegation is Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, who is also Russia’s chairperson of the Russian-North Korean intergovernmental commission, and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office.

The North Korean leader is also being accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong, who heads a department of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee. In particular, she was near Kim when he visited the assembly and test facility at the Vostochny Spaceport together with Putin earlier on Wednesday.

It is Putin and Kim’s second time meeting each other. The two leaders last met in 2019.