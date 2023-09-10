Turkey to ask UN chief to send another letter on grain deal to Russia — Erdogan

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he will ask UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to issue another letter to Russia with proposals on the grain deal.

"Earlier, Guterres referred a letter [to the Russian side]. On our part, there will be a request to him to send a second letter that will be an addition to the first one. It will concern insurance matters and SWIFT. And this may give momentum to the issues. We will keep a close eye on this topic," he told a news conference after a Group of Twenty summit in New Dwlhi.

He also noted that he "has not yet lost hope for the resumption of the grain deal.".