US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles may be included in a new US military aid package for Ukraine, the issue is currently under consideration in the US administration, the ABC TV channel reported, citing sources.

"They are coming," a US official told ABC, adding that, however, Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change. Another US administration official added that the issue of the ATACMS deliveries is now "on the table" and that the missiles could be included in the next US military aid package.