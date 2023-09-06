Saudi crown prince assures Putin of readiness for economic partnership with BRICS

DUBAI, September 6. /TASS/. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to build an economic partnership with the BRICS countries.

The Saudi Press Agency said the two sides had discussed various aspects of the international agenda, including the latest BRICS summit, where Saudi Arabia was invited to join the community. The agency also noted that the Russian president and the Saudi crown prince reviewed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement and agreed to keep working for the stability of the global energy market.

Earlier, the Kremlin’s press service said that Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a telephone conversation discussed cooperation on the OPEC+ platform, as well as the outlook for BRICS expansion.

It was noted that the agreements reached for reducing oil production, in combination with voluntary commitments to limit the supply of crude oil, would allow to keep the global energy market stable, the press service said in a statement. The crown prince, as the Kremlin noted, expressed gratitude to the Russian side for supporting Saudi Arabia's request for joining BRICS.