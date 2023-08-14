US sends $200 mln package of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine — Blinken

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. The United States has allocated a new package of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. This is according to a written statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued on Monday.

According to the statement, this package "valued at $200 mln" <…> includes "air defense munitions, artillery rounds, anti-armor capabilities, and additional mine-clearing equipment."

In turn, a representative of the US Department of State told reporters that the new tranche of weapons includes, in particular, interceptors for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, shells for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, 37 tractors, artillery shells of 155 and 105 mm caliber, tank shells of 120 mm caliber, more than 12 million cartridges for small arms and grenades, spare parts and accessories.

This is the first allocation of weapons as part of the $6.2 billion package in the federal budget for fiscal year 2023, allocated earlier to help Kiev, which the Pentagon recently found unspent. In total, since February 2022, the United States has provided more than $43 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, the US Department of State specified.