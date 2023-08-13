Rebels in Niger open for diplomatic settlement of crisis — TV

DUBAI, August 13. /TASS/. The leaders of the state coup in Niger have told a delegation of Islamic scientists from Nigeria that they are ready for a diplomatic settlement of the crisis, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel said on Sunday.

"The leaders of the coup in Niger told us that their door is open for diplomacy and peace," the television channel quoted the Nigerian scientists. Apart from that, they agreed with the military "to invigorate dialogue to settle the crisis."

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum by August 7 and warmed about a military solution otherwise.

A delegation of Nigerian religious leaders arrived in Niger on a mediatory mission on Saturday, the RTN television channel reported. Talks with the rebels were held behind closed doors.