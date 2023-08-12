Erdogan, Putin may meet in late August or early September - Turkish TV channel

ANKARA, August 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting in late August or early September, the Turkish television channel A Haber reported, citing its correspondent from the Turkish presidential administration’ press pool.

According to the news channel, the Turkish leader still expects the Russian president to come to Turkey. However, Erdogan’s journey "cannot be ruled out" in case Putin does not travel to Turkey. The TV channel did not give an exact date for the summit meeting, specifying that it is expected to take place in Ankara "at the end of August or the beginning of September."

A Haber said that the talks would focus on the revival of the grain deal, which Russia quitted on July 18, as its terms under the agreements had not been fulfilled.

On August 2, the Russian and Turkish presidents had a phone call, during which they agreed to make preparations for a potential meeting. On August 4, Erdogan told journalists that Putin might visit Turkey. According to the Turkish president, the exact date of the visit has not been set yet and it will be negotiated through diplomatic channels.

On August 3, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date and location for a meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents were under consideration and will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. On the previous day, Peskov pointed out that "the location will be discussed, it’s not necessarily Turkey."

A Haber announced that Erdogan is due to visit Hungary on August 20. On September 9-10, he will arrive in India to attend the G20 summit. On September 17-21, the Turkish leader is scheduled to travel to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly events.