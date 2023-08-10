Rebels announce formation of Niger’s new government

RABAT, August 10. /TASS/. Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of Niger’s rebels and chairman of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, has signed a decree on the formation of the country’s transitional government, the ActuNiger news outlet reported.

The cabinet is made up of 20 ministers, both military servicemen and civilians.

Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine has also been appointed as Minister of Economy and Finance. Lieutenant General Salifou Modi, one of the leaders of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, has become Minister of State, Minister of National Defense. Brigadier General Mohamed Toumba has been appointed as Minister of State, Minister of the Interior, Public Security and Territorial Administration. Bakary Yaou Sangare has been appointed as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad.