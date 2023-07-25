High-ranking Gambian delegation arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. A high-ranking Gambian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, arrived in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Gambia, the smallest continental African country in terms of area, has the population of 2.48 million people.

Earlier, Moscow welcomed the country’s decision to join the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

The second Russia-Africa summit as well as an economic forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development." TASS is the event’s photo hosting agency and information partner.