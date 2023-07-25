US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 12 times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Four pairs of the coalition’s F-16, one pair of Rafale and one pair of Typhoon fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 12 times during the day," he said.

According to Gurinov, twelve violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.