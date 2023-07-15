Musk says US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine hypocritical

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has bashed the US administration for the decision to send cluster munitions to Kiev, indicating that Washington's stand was hypocritical.

"America has always condemned as evil those who use cluster bombs, but now we send them to be used? No good will come of this. Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States has decided to send Ukraine cluster munitions, even as the United Nations opposes the use of them. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that in the event of the US supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, Russian forces would be forced to use similar weapons against the Ukrainian armed forces. He also added that Russia had refrained from using such ordnance during the special military operation, being aware of its threat to civilians. According to Shoigu, the supplies of cluster munitions by the US would only prolong the conflict.