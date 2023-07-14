European Commission to tighten provision of financial aid to Ukraine — official

BRUSSELS, July 14. /TASS/. The European Commission will tighten the conditions for the provision of financial aid to Kiev in 2024, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

"To receive the funding, Ukraine will have to prepare a Ukraine reconstruction plan, which will consist of both investments and reforms, also reforms linked with Ukraine’s integration in the EU and, correspondingly, money will be available in line with completion of those investments and reforms. So it will have a double purpose: it will provide a broad macroeconomic stabilization function but also project specific funding," Dombrovskis pointed out.

"As part of this Multiannual Financial Framework, we have a 50 bln euro Ukraine Facility, which consists of 17 bln euros in grants and 33 bln euros in loans. It covers a period from 2024 to 2027, so we are giving a sizable medium term package and we hope that other donors will also follow with their contributions," Dombrovskis said.

"We hope for a speedy conclusion of discussions on the MFF review in general and on the Ukraine Facility in particular still this year, so that the funding can be available as of the beginning of next year," he noted.

"This year, indeed, we are providing Ukraine with a funding of 1.5 bln euros per month and so far, we have already disbursed nine bln euros," the official said.

Kiev is currently receiving funding from the EU without preconditions. The 2023 program includes the provision of 18 bln euros. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in June suggested that 27 EU countries make additional contributions totaling 66 billion euros to the EU budget by the end of 2027 to form a new aid program for Kiev and meet other urgent EU budget needs.