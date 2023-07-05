Putin, Armenian premier Pashinyan discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reported in a statement.

"The parties discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including the issue of ensuring an unimpeded flow of traffic through the Lachin Corridor," the statement reads.

In addition, the leaders’ conversation "emphasized the fundamental importance of consistently implementing the entire set of agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022."

Putin also "confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue providing practical assistance to facilitate the process of working out an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement."

In addition, the parties agreed to continue maintaining contact at various levels.