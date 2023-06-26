Union State guarantees security in post-Soviet space — officials

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The strong Union State of Belarus and Russia guarantees stability and security for the entire post-Soviet space, according to the statement of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus in connection with an attempted military rebellion in Russia.

"A strong Union State guarantees stability and security for the entire post-Soviet space," the statement said.

Belarusian senators are confident that despite all the trials, the determination of Moscow and Minsk "in the matter of protecting national interests, the key foundations and meanings of the East Slavic civilization is becoming even stronger." "We are sure that the voice of reason will prevail. There is strength in truth, and strength is on our side. Belarus and Russia are together, and it will always be so," the statement said.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of PMC Wagner founder Evgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country's military authorities. The Russian Defense Ministry called the allegations of an attack on PMC Wagner fake news.

On Saturday evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held talks with Prigozhin to work out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that the PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys, which appeared to be heading toward Moscow, turning them around and returning to field camps.