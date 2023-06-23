Macron says ready for conversation with Putin if latter signals likewise

PARIS, June 23. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was ready to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin if the Russian leader would want to do so.

"Of course, I will answer [if Putin calls]," he said in an interview with the France 24 TV channel on Friday. "I have no reason to call myself. The Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway. I hope that time will come for negotiations on Ukraine’s terms. Yet if he calls to propose something, I will answer because France has always been a mediator," Macron added.

According to the French leader, "today resuming a dialogue is possible only under the conditions of returning to international law which is the only way to live in peace."