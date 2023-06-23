Turkey’s Baykar set to launch production of combat drones in Ukraine in 2025

ANKARA, June 23. /TASS/. Turkey’s Baykar is planning to launch the production of Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar Akinci combat drones in Ukraine in 2025, said CEO Haluk Bayraktar.

"Construction at Avia Ventures LLC, a local Baykar unit [in Ukraine], has been going according to plan, with the business opening scheduled for 2025," the Yeni Akit newspaper quoted him as saying on Friday.

The head of the company noted that "the main part of the preparatory work [at the plant] is already underway." According to him, "it is expected that the plant will be electrified in July."

In August last year, it became known about the start of construction of a plant for the production of Turkish Bayraktar drones in Ukraine. Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that the construction would take several months, and the production would start before the end of 2023. However, in an interview with Ukrinform published on January 13, Bodnar said that the fighting "made adjustments to the original plans for the plant.".