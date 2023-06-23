Russian reconciliation center registers 24 ceasefire violations in Syria over past week

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A total of 24 ceasefire violations were registered on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic over the past week, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"The Russian reconciliation center has been observing intensified activities of destructive forces on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. Their goal is to destabilize the situation in the government-controlled territories. Terrorist attacks on the Syrian military and civilians have intensified," the official said.

"A total of 47 ceasefire violations were registered in June alone, including 24 in the past week," he added.

Over the past 24 hours, five attacks on government troops were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Idlib Governorate and four in the Aleppo Governorate.