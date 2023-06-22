OPCW expects US to eliminate its remaining chemical stockpile in coming weeks

THE HAGUE, June 22. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) expects the United States to dispose of its remaining chemical weapons stockpile within the next few weeks, the OPCW said on Twitter on Thursday.

"The United States has announced the completion of destruction activities at its Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. In the coming weeks it is expected that the last declared chemical weapons stockpile in Blue Grass, Kentucky will be eliminated," the organization said.

The United States remains the only signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) that still has chemical weapons in its arsenal. Russia, once the country with the world’s largest chemical stockpile at around 40,000 tons, eliminated it ahead of schedule in 2017. Washington declared that it had 31,500 tons of poisonous chemical agents in its coffers at the time when it joined the CWC.