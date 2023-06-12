China’s MFA does not confirm Blinken's visit, denies spying against US from Cuba

BEIJING, June 12. /TASS/. China does not spy on the United States from a base in Cuba and cannot provide any information about a rumored possible visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"Regarding the so-called spying that China allegedly carries out from Cuba - this is a falsehood," he told a news briefing, while responding to a Western journalist. Asked for a comment on the outlook for Blinken’s visit to China, Wang replied that "I don't have any information at the moment that I can disseminate."

According to an Associated Press report, citing US administration sources, Blinken is set to visit China on June 18. Originally the visit was scheduled for February. It failed to place then because of an incident involving a Chinese balloon shot down by a missile inside US airspace. Beijing explained that it was a Chinese weather balloon, while the US administration argued that it was allegedly used to gather sensitive information.

On June 10, the US newspaper Politico published an article claiming that China was using a base in Cuba to gather intelligence on the United States. Allegedly, China began using the facility before Biden came to power.