China committed to peaceful resolution of crises, not to adding fuel to fire — top brass

BEIJING, June 4. /TASS/. China believes that regional conflicts should be resolved through peaceful negotiations rather than increased fomenting of confrontation, Chinese National Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

"There are two approaches to resolving differences. One escalates tensions and adds fuel to the fire, while the other seeks consensus and promotes reconciliation and negotiation. It is clear which approach is the right one," Li Shangfu said in a speech broadcast live on the forum's website.

According to him, "China is committed to maintaining peace in resolving international crises on issues related to the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula and Ukraine." "China has played a constructive role and made great efforts to cool the situation and promote political reconciliation," Li Shangfu added.

"Meanwhile, some countries are expanding military bases, increasing military presence and arms race in the [Asia-Pacific] region, transferring nuclear weapons technology to a non-nuclear state," the Chinese minister pointed out.

Li Shanfu Shangfu said that "in fact, countries in the region have the wisdom and ability to resolve their differences and disputes."

The Shangri-La Dialogue International Security Conference is taking place on June 2-4 in Singapore.