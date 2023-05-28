Lukashenko congratulates Erdogan on being re-elected as Turkish president

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Sunday.

"This convincing victory in the very difficult campaign, which was followed all around the world, is the highest mark of confidence on the part of the Turkish people," his congratulatory message reads.

According to Lukashenko, despite the important socio-political developments in Turkey, the country has managed to preserve social stability and this is largely thanks to Erdogan.

He noted that he hopes for a soonest meeting with the Turkish president, which they agreed in Astana in October 2022. "I am convinced that relations of trust and mutual respect between Minsk and Ankara will be further strengthened for the benefit of our countries and peoples," Lukashenko stressed.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Erdogan is leading the runoff presidential poll with 51.97% of votes after counting 99.9% of ballots. His rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has 48.03%