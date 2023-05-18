Kiev’s Western allies fear military aid will dry up soon — newspaper

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. Western countries who support Ukraine are concerned that the military support for Kiev may soon peak, especially ahead of the 2024 presidential election in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed Western officials.

"Ukraine’s allies fear military support for its battle against Russia is nearing a peak, with senior European officials increasingly concerned about the flow of aid next year as the US enters a divisive presidential campaign," the newspaper reported.

According to the FT, Washington has been Kiev’s major source of military aid. US officials interviewed by the newspaper say the remaining funds preapproved by Congress could sustain Ukraine for about another five months. Western officials in regular contact with the US over Ukraine told the FT that Washington sees that period of time as the last real chance for Kiev to change the situation on the ground.

"We can’t keep the same level of assistance forever," a European official told the British newspaper as he argued that the current level of support could be sustained for another year or possibly two years but no more.

Politico reported earlier this week that only $6 billion of the original $48 billion military aid package that the US had approved previously now remains. According to the US publication, Washington’s funds for Kiev may be fully allocated by mid-summer.

At a regular press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that she did not have anything to share on any conversation with Congress about aid.