SCO countries must strengthen cohesion, resist color revolutions — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, May 5. /TASS/. The member-countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must strengthen cohesion and mutual trust, as well as jointly oppose attempts at color revolutions, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of SCO member-states on Friday.

"It is necessary to strongly support each other in protecting sovereignty, security and development interests, and to counter the interference of external forces in regional affairs and incitement to color revolutions," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website quotes Qin as saying.

He pointed to the importance of deepening security cooperation and maintaining regional peace.

Qin stressed the need to continue the fight against terrorism, in particular the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (banned in Russia), drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. He called for support for Afghanistan in building a wide and inclusive political structure.

The SCO foreign ministers met in the Indian city of Panaji on May 4-5 to discuss preparations for the upcoming SCO summit in New Delhi and the admission of Belarus and Iran to the organization as full members. There was also an exchange of opinions on pressing regional and international issues.