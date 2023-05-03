Sudan ceasefire isn’t fully observed — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The situation in Khartoum remains unchanged as the sides of the conflict fail to fully observe the ceasefire, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation remains unchanged. One can’t say the ceasefire is fully observed," he said.

It was reported on April 30 that Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces extended the humanitarian ceasefire for another 72 hours. The Foreign Ministry of South Sudan said on May 2 that the Sudanese army and the RSF tentatively agreed to a seven-day ceasefire starting from Thursday.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s Health Ministry, more than 600 people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out.