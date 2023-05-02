Pristina unwilling to fulfil commitment to form Community of Serb Municipalities — Vucic

BELGRADE, May 2. /TASS/. The authorities of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo do not want to implement their obligations to form the Community of Serb Municipalities, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday after another round of talks with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels.

"I would say that I am very concerned because it is clear that on the issue of forming the Community of Serb Municipalities Pristina is unwilling to fulfil its commitments of ten year ago," he said, adding that dialogue should be continued and it would be "very difficult."

The Serbian leader said earlier that the May 2 talks in Brussels would once again demonstrate Pristina’s hypocrisy and would yield no results. He stressed that the West is against Serbia on the Kosovo issue.

During the talks in North Macedonia’s Ohrid, which were mediated by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak, Serbia and Kosovo reached accord on a number of positions of the agreement on ways to normalize relations between the two countries, in particular, on the implementation of the agreed draft agreement on the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo and Metohija. Otherwise, Belgrade refuses to move forward with normalization with Pristina.

The Brussels agreements on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina dated April 19, 2013 envisage the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities - a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic of Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly stressed that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements whereas the Kosovars only began drafting the Community’s charter but then gave up on the process.