Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 7,041 with 35 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,041 over the past day to 22,789,729, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

As many as 1,064 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 5.5% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 36 regions, while in 40 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,126 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,075 over the past day, versus 987 a day earlier, reaching 3,498,703, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 589, reaching 1,933,802.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,752 over the past day, reaching 22,181,767, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 35 over the past day to 397,974, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 38 COVID-19 deaths were registered.