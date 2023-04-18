Russia records 5,257 daily COVID cases, 37 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,257 over the past day to 22,776,383, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 5,789 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,240 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 209.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 67 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine other regions. A day earlier, 401 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 596 over the past day versus 570 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,496,751, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 538 over the past day versus 672 a day earlier, reaching 1,932,666.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,416 over the past day, reaching 22,165,514, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 5,944 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 37 over the past day, reaching 397,901, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered.