Ukrainian grain not usually reaching countries in greatest need — Greek politician

ATHENS, March 22. /TASS/. Grain from Ukraine usually does not end up in those countries and nations that are in most need of it, Costas Isychos, a prominent Greek politician, former deputy defense minister, leader of the Popular Unity Party and first deputy secretary general of the Friends of Crimea International Association, told TASS on Wednesday.

According to Isychos, the agreement for extending the grain deal by 60 days, which enables Ukraine to continue exporting grain from three of its ports, "is a positive step in and of itself." "However, the implementation of this agreement is quite a different matter. Some have justly noted that shipments of grain, which is an essential element of nutrition, are not being earmarked for those countries and peoples who most need them. Neocolonialism is a dominating factor in the modern world, which the European Union perpetuates, preserves and supports," Isychos stressed.

"Moreover, the permission granted to the Russian Federation to export fertilizers and agricultural products is being applied in a discriminatory manner, compared to more expensive goods from Western countries, which are also inferior in terms of quality and fewer in quantity," the politician said.

"Greece is one such country in southern Europe that is running up against this policy of discrimination and marginalization of Russian phosphate fertilizers and agricultural products, mainly grain and sunflower oil, which is especially detrimental to the Greek economy and population," he said.

Agreements on food exports from Ukraine were concluded in Istanbul on July 22 of last year for a period of 120 days. In November, they were extended for the same period. One of the agreements regulates the export of grain from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. A memorandum signed between Russia and the UN presupposes an obligation on the part of the world organization to lift restrictions on the export of Russian fertilizers and farm produce to world markets. Moscow has pointed out that the second part of this agreement has to date not been implemented.