Turkish opposition leader files presidential candidacy registration application — TV

ANKARA, March 22. /TASS/. The single Turkish opposition nominee, leader of the People’s Republican Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu filed his application to the Supreme Election Council for registration as a presidential candidate for the upcoming May 14 presidential election in the republic, Turkish TV reported Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed his own registration application.

Analysts believe that both politicians will become the main competitors for the presidential office. Currently, the Supreme Election Council approved a total of 12 candidacy applications.