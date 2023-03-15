Guided-missile destroyer USS Porter calls in Lithuanian port of Klaipeda

VILNIUS, March 15. /TASS/. The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter has arrived in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda in the Baltic Sea, the Lithuanian armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The destroyer Porter that has called in Klaipeda is conducting missions in the Baltic Sea that have been set for her by the US Navy command," the statement said.

The USS Porter was escorted into the port by armed guards from the submarine operations team of the Lithuanian Navy and the security service of the port and the coastline.

"During her stay in Klaipeda, the allied ship will be guarded by speedboats in the port waters," the Lithuanian military command said.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is armed with torpedoes, various types of missiles, artillery and machine-gun systems. She carries MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters. Her crew is about 300 sailors.