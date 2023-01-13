Only France, Germany can change EU’s position on Russia sanctions, says Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, January 13. /TASS/. Only France and Germany can change the European Union’s position on sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Kossuth radio station on Friday.

According to Orban, he was only capable of reducing the negative impact of sanctions on his own country. Orban pointed out that "only the Germans or the French can" change the EU’s positions on sanctions," while Hungary’s political resources weren’t enough for that. "I can only contain the damage," the Hungarian prime minister noted, confirming his negative attitude toward Brussels’ sanctions policy.

The Hungarian premier noted that some EU leaders should finally say: "People, we have ruined everything, it’s now time to stop," because problems caused by the sanctions will only get worse. "If that had happened, energy prices would have immediately fallen and inflation rates would have halved," Orban maintained.

He also reiterated his stance that Europe suffered the most damage from the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia, while the US was only benefiting from it. As for Russia, in Orban’s words, it is a moot point whether the country is winning or losing as a result of the Ukrainian conflict.