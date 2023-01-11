Ukrainians underestimate how much they are outnumbered by Russian forces — Rebubblica

ROME, January 11. /TASS/. Ukrainians are underestimating how much they are outnumbered by the Russian forces, according to a report by Daniele Raineri that the Italian newspaper Repubblica published on Wednesday.

"Hundreds of scary stories about how bad Russian mobilized soldiers are <...> have made people forget that in this conflict quantity is quality: 300,000 people can’t all be unfit to fight," the reporter wrote. "Kiev’s allies have expectations that are too rosy."

The author of the article said he believes that the biased opinion about the preparedness of Russian fighters and their equipment misleads the Ukrainians. "There are misconceptions about missiles, as well as about the mobilized conscripts and the capabilities of Russian artillery," the report said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022 signed a decree to hold a partial military mobilization. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on October 28 reported to the president that the mobilization had been concluded and 300,000 people had been called up.

Putin said in December 2022 that out of 300,000 mobilized people, 150,000 were deployed to the area of the special military operation, with 77,000 of them being enlisted in combat units. Another 150,000 continue to undergo additional training at military ranges and training centers of the Defense Ministry.