UN ready to assist in reaching peace in Ukraine based on international law

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 6. /TASS/. The UN is ready to help in ending the Ukrainian conflict based on international law, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Thursday, commenting on Turkey’s readiness to become a mediator in settling the conflict.

"The end result we would like to see is an end to this war in line with international law, in line with the UN Charter, and we stand ready to assist the parties to reach that goal," he said.

The spokesman added that the Secretary-General "remains a realist" with regards to the issue of resolving the Ukrainian conflict and that the organization does not know whether the initiatives on the peace settlement will lead to anything.