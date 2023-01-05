NATO urges to provide more aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, January 5. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has urged to provide more military aid to Ukraine because "weapons are the way to peace," according to a statement by NATO’s press service following Stoltenberg’s speech to the Annual Conference of the Norwegian Confederation of Enterprises in Oslo on Thursday.

"Weapons are - in fact - the way to peace," the statement quoted him as saying. It also added that the official stressed the need for NATO to invest more in defense, eliminate dependencies on authoritarian regimes, and to stand together to uphold freedom and democracy.