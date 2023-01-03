Shelling of Makeyevka shows importance of ending conflict in Ukraine — UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 4. /TASS/. The missile strike against the building with Russian servicemen in Makeyevka underscores importance for the soonest possible ending of the conflict in Ukraine, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said at the briefing.

"This underscores the importance of bringing an end to the conflict. We hope that the parties will over time be willing to discuss with each other how to bring this conflict to an end, and we want that to happen. Until then, we certainly want them to abide by the rules and the norms of warfare, including avoiding attacking, of course, civilian areas," Haq said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that 89 servicemen were killed as a result of the missile strike by the Ukrainian army against a temporary deployment point of the Russian Armed Forces in Makeyevka.