Israeli strikes hit Damascus airport area – TV

BEIRUT, January 2. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out a strike targeting the southern outskirts of Damascus early on Monday, where the positions of pro-Iranian Shia units fighting on the side of the Syrian army are located.

According to the Dubai-based Al Hadath TV channel, the strikes hit weapons depots on Damascus International Airport’s premises. The TV channel reported that at least four Hezbollah fighters had been killed.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported earlier, citing a military source, that the attack had put the airport out of service. According to the source, two Syrian service members were killed and another two suffered wounds.

The Israeli Air Force last attacked the outskirts of Damascus on December 19, 2022, leaving three troops wounded. The June 10 Israeli strike on Damascus International Airport damaged two runways, a navigational lighting system, an air traffic control tower and a terminal building. As a result, the Syrian authorities announced the temporary closure of the airport, moving all flights to Aleppo. On September 17, five Syrian service members were killed when repelling an Israeli attack on the Damascus airport area.