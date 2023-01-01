Air alert announced in Ukraine

KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. An air alert was announced in a half of Ukrainian regions, according to the official warning Internet resource.

The air alert was announced in Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Nikolayev and Kirovograd regions and on parts of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Ukraine. The air alert was also announced on Monday night in Kiev and the Kiev Region.

Explosions were heard in Kiev on Monday, the Strana news outlet said. According to its data, explosions were in the Goloseevsky District and in the left-bank part of the city. Two more explosions were in the north of the Kiev Region, the news outlet added.

Explosions also took place in Dnepr, Strana informed.

Three blasts were heard in the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Kiev, said Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement.