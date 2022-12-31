Scholz dedicates his New Year's address to pressing issues

BERLIN, December 31. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine is affecting German society, that is why the citizens of the country should continue to show unity in 2023. The West will continue to support the Kiev authorities, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his address to compatriots, according to the text which was distributed on Saturday. A video version of the New Year's Eve speech will be broadcast on local TV channels throughout the day.

According to him, "a difficult year is coming to an end," with the ongoing fighting in Ukraine "troubling many" in Germany. "This turning point is also a test for us and our country," Scholz said, "All of us feel the effects of the war in our everyday lives: when we are in the store or at the gas station, when we are paying our electricity or gas bills."

Scholz pointed out that Ukraine continued to defend itself, including through Western assistance. "We will continue to support Ukraine," he stressed, "The EU and NATO have not allowed a split [in their ranks], as it has been the case in past crises. We are more united than ever."

Part of the New Year's address was devoted to the gas situation in Germany. Scholz said that the country had completed the construction of one liquefied natural gas terminal and planned to open several more at the beginning of next year. "In this way we are contributing in the long term to our and Europe's independence from Russian gas," the chancellor pointed out.

He also listed new social and tax benefits that would be introduced next year. "Let's continue our path," Scholz said, "Our unity is very important. Let's remain united next year as well.".